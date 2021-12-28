Jazz Jennings and Her Family's Last Name Ties Into Their Ethnicity

Although Jazz and her family don't talk about religion or their ethnicity much on I Am Jazz, the family is Jewish. In fact, her mom Jeanette Jennings told the Miami Herald in 2015 that Jennings isn't even the family's real last name.

Instead, they use it as a stage name, in a way, to maintain at least a portion of their privacy outside of reality TV. Their real last name, according to Jeanette, is tied to their ethnicity.