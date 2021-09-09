Joy Behar Left 'The View' at the End of Season 16 — Did She Get Fired?

First introduced by trailblazing broadcaster and show creator Barbara Walters as "somebody who's done almost everything and will say almost anything" on the Season 1 premiere of The View, co-host Joy Behar has seen numerous discussions unfold during her 25-year-long tenure on the show.

An iconic presenter and comedian, Joy has worked alongside hosts like Whoopi Goldberg, Meghan McCain, and many others. So, are the latest rumors anything to go by? Did she get fired from The View in 2013?