Here's Why Former 'The View' Co-Host Rosie Perez Left the Talk Show After Just One Season

According to executive producer Bill Wolff, at the time, she left the show to continue her acting career. She was juggling being a talk show host with acting on Broadway, where she was starring in Fish in the Dark.

"Our friend Rosie Perez has decided to leave the show at the conclusion of this season to pursue full time her love for acting," he said. "Stepping into the role of talk show host at the same time she has been starring on Broadway has been incredibly impressive."