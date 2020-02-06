We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty Images

Here's Why Former 'The View' Co-Host Rosie Perez Left the Talk Show After Just One Season

Rosie Perez got an out-of-the-blue call a few years back asking if she would be interested in having a conversation about possibly being a co-host on The View. The call left her shocked, but she went in for a meeting and the rest was history. She had said that she didn't want to be on a show where "people were just screaming at each other disrespectfully," but she took the plunge and made her debut in 2014 for Season 18. However, she didn't last too long. Find out why Rosie left The View!

Why did Rosie Perez leave 'The View'?

According to executive producer Bill Wolff, at the time, she left the show to continue her acting career. She was juggling being a talk show host with acting on Broadway, where she was starring in Fish in the Dark

"Our friend Rosie Perez has decided to leave the show at the conclusion of this season to pursue full time her love for acting," he said. "Stepping into the role of talk show host at the same time she has been starring on Broadway has been incredibly impressive."