Meghan McCain Has a New Job, but Why Did She Leave 'The View'?

Television personality Meghan McCain has never failed to voice her opinions, especially on The View . While Meghan would often get into debates with her co-hosts, it appears that she's decided to put her television life behind her — for now. In an on-air announcement in July 2021, Meghan surprised viewers by saying she would be leaving The View, despite having two years left on her contract.

Fans of The View are curious why Meghan would make such a speedy exit. So, why did Meghan McCain leave The View ? Here's what we know.

Why did Meghan McCain leave 'The View'? She cited several reasons.

In her official on-air announcement, per Vanity Fair, Meghan explained her exit from The View. "I am just going to rip the band-aid off," she said. "I am here to tell all of you, my wonderful co-hosts, and the viewers at home that this is going to be my last season here at The View. I will be here through the end of July to finish out the season with all of you, which I’m grateful for."

Meghan went on, "This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my family and my close friends. Look, COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I’m living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

Source: Getty Images

The ex-host of The View reflected upon her journey moving out of New York and welcoming her daughter, Liberty, in Washington D.C., where she currently resides. Being on The View would require a lot of back-and-forth travel to New York, where the show is filmed. "I think as any new mom knows, when I think about where I want Liberty to have her first steps and her first words... I just have this wonderful life here that ultimately I felt like I didn’t want to leave," Meghan revealed.

Meghan's departure was not entirely unexpected after she sparred with more than a few of her co-hosts over her conservative views, but rumors that she left due to her views alone were unfounded until she accepted a position with Daily Mail in September 2021.

Source: Getty Images

In a statement announcing her new position as a DailyMail.com columnist, Meghan wrote, "I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum, and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe." Many took her "without fear or favor" comment as a jab at The View.