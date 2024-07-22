Home > Television > The View Fans Are Worried About 'The View' — Is the Long-Running Show Getting the Axe? 'The View' has been on the air since 1997. By Jamie Lee Jul. 22 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@theviewabc

It seems like every now and then, some rumors hit the internet claiming that ABC's long-running talk show The View is getting the axe. And we're not kidding when we say it's long-running. Who else remembers when it premiered in 1997 and had Debbie Matenopoulos, who SNL used to viciously lampoon? (Poor Debbie — she seemed nice!)

Article continues below advertisement

Anyway, the current lineup of ladies — which includes OG Joy Behar alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — can be seen in the usual View spot, weekdays at 11 a.m. EST. So why do people think the show is getting canceled? What's going on?

Source: Getty Images Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira (seen here in 1997) were original hosts along with Barbara Walters (not pictured)

Article continues below advertisement

Is 'The View' getting canceled?

You may have seen some posts floating around Facebook indicating that ABC is shaking things up by changing their lineups. But in truth, there is no indication that The View is getting canceled. In fact, if you were to ask ABC, they'd probably direct you to their early 2024 ratings, which suggest that the show is doing just fine, thank you very much. For instance, the first week of March 2024 saw the show reach No. 1 in households among daytime talk shows and news programs, so that's something.

And lest you worry next time the rumor mill churns another tall tale about The View's alleged cancellation, just remember that this is nothing new. In March 2024, an ABC spokesperson had to debunk similar rumors, telling Reuters that the cancellation claims were false.

Article continues below advertisement

This is the stuff boomers are reposting on facebook. I know this because I stole it from my father‘s page. 🫠 pic.twitter.com/ltEUlBeney — T (@Floridagirl0850) July 21, 2024

And the show itself even posted to Instagram in July 2024 celebrating 6,000 episodes, with the caption saying, "Here's to 6,000 more!" This definitely suggests the program isn't going anywhere anytime soon.