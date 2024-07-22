Distractify
Fans Are Worried About 'The View' — Is the Long-Running Show Getting the Axe?

'The View' has been on the air since 1997.

Jul. 22 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET

The View hosts celebrate 6,000 episodes in July 2024
It seems like every now and then, some rumors hit the internet claiming that ABC's long-running talk show The View is getting the axe.

And we're not kidding when we say it's long-running. Who else remembers when it premiered in 1997 and had Debbie Matenopoulos, who SNL used to viciously lampoon? (Poor Debbie — she seemed nice!)

Anyway, the current lineup of ladies — which includes OG Joy Behar alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin — can be seen in the usual View spot, weekdays at 11 a.m. EST.

So why do people think the show is getting canceled? What's going on?

Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones and Meredith Vieira at the premiere of In & Out in 1997 (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira (seen here in 1997) were original hosts along with Barbara Walters (not pictured)

Is 'The View' getting canceled?

You may have seen some posts floating around Facebook indicating that ABC is shaking things up by changing their lineups. But in truth, there is no indication that The View is getting canceled. In fact, if you were to ask ABC, they'd probably direct you to their early 2024 ratings, which suggest that the show is doing just fine, thank you very much. For instance, the first week of March 2024 saw the show reach No. 1 in households among daytime talk shows and news programs, so that's something.

And lest you worry next time the rumor mill churns another tall tale about The View's alleged cancellation, just remember that this is nothing new. In March 2024, an ABC spokesperson had to debunk similar rumors, telling Reuters that the cancellation claims were false.

And the show itself even posted to Instagram in July 2024 celebrating 6,000 episodes, with the caption saying, "Here's to 6,000 more!" This definitely suggests the program isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

That hasn't stopped folks on X (formerly Twitter) from sounding off on why they believe the show should be canned, though.

"They haven’t canceled The View yet? What are we waiting for?" one person tweeted.

