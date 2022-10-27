Did Joy Behar Just Admit to Having Sexual Relations With Ghosts on 'The View'?

Halloween season is known for many things, be it candy, costumes, or horror anthologies on Netflix. But above all else, many of us know it as the time of year where ghosts and ghouls come out to play. Whether or not you believe in the supernatural or spiritual occurrences, Halloween will certainly have people talking about their own spooky encounters in some way.

Even some celebrities claim to have communed with spirits. For Joy Behar, she recently claimed to have a little more.