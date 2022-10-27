'The Connors' Might Be Killing Off Another Character — Find Out Who

Most notably, the series started off as a revival of Roseanne before Roseanne Barr's dismissal from the show. To explain her absence, the series killed off her character and made her husband, Dan, a widower. Now it seems like The Conners may be about to kill off Beverly Harris, the beloved matriarch played by Estelle Parsons.

Find out what The Conners has in store for Bev and why audiences are worried about her.