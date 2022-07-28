Elisabeth Hasselbeck Is Coming Back to 'The View' After Almost a Decade Away

"It will be an honor to cohost The View, share our bestselling children's book, Flashlight Night, and as always tackle hot topics!" Hasselbeck said in an interview with People. "Pray for me y'all!"

During her original time on the show, Hasselbeck was known to be the conservative voice on the panel, which meant that she clashed frequently with her fellow co-hosts, including Rosie O'Donnell.