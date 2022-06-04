The Shallow Reason Why Star Jones’ Contract Wasn’t Renewed on ‘The View'

It's always tough for fans to accept cast changes to one of their favorite programs, especially when an original or founding member of the series makes a departure. Some formats, however, more readily lend themselves to these changes than others. Either that, or the production companies behind them are a bit better versed in ensuring that they can keep the gravy train rolling so to speak.

However, when Star Jones announced on The View that she would be making her departure from the talk show, many fans were left wondering: Why did she leave?