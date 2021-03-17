Meredith Vieira Left 'The View' in the Summer of 2006 — Here's Why

Created by award-winning broadcaster Barbara Walters, The View premiered on Aug. 11, 1997, on ABC, and it quickly became one of the most popular daytime talk shows out there.

The original cast included Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar, and of course, Barbara. Debbie was the first to step down from her duties as a co-hostess circa 1998. Star and Meredith followed in 2006. So, what has Meredith gotten up to since then? And, more importantly, why did she leave the show?