Sheinelle Jones is on our TV screens every day thanks to her gigs with NBC, so there's no surprise that fans are super invested in the Today star's life. The latest rumor? That the talk show co-host is pregnant. So, is she expecting again? Scroll down for everything we know!

Is Sheinelle Jones pregnant? As far as we know, Sheinelle Jones is not pregnant. And if she is, she has not announced it publicly yet. Unfortunately for Sheinelle, relentless fans likely just assumed she was pregnant after watching her on the morning show. Can't a woman just do her job without viewers assuming she's having a baby?! Not while you're famous, it seems.

Is Sheinelle Jones married? Yes. Sheinelle Jones wed Uche Ojeh back in 2007 at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, which means they've been husband and wife for 12 years. Ojeh is a managing partner at UAO Consulting and the duo previously met in college.

On Sept. 1, Sheinelle took to Instagram to wish him a happy 12th anniversary. "12 years ago today everything stood still... and as the church bells rang, we started our new chapter," she wrote at the time.

"Looking at this last picture, I realize it’s a lot harder these days to slow down (let alone slow dance) with busy jobs, and kids and everything in between. Maybe tonight we’ll slow dance in the living room — ask Google to play our wedding song, while the kids watch a movie upstairs. Happy anniversary."

Does Sheinelle Jones have kids? Yes! Sheinelle is already a mom to three kids, so it's no surprise that fans are suspecting that she may be expecting her fourth. Sheinelle and Uche are parents to son Kayin, 10, and twins, son Uche and daughter Clara Josephine, 7.

In a previous interview with She Knows, Sheinelle revealed how she deals with being mom-shamed in the public eye. "If you project reality and if you’re authentic, it takes the sting out of it a little bit. Trolls are more likely to attack when they smell like somebody’s insincere. So for me, frankly, you can’t tell me anything about myself that I don’t already know," she shared.

The TV personality also opened up about life as a busy working mom. "I don’t even have shifts, I have 24-hour non-stop [days]. The only break I have in my schedule is when I’m sleeping. And when I go to sleep at night, it’s because I physically can’t keep my eyes open anymore," Sheinelle admitted. "There are days when I fall asleep in my clothes and wake up with one lash on. I’m always going, [but] I’m working on slowing down a little bit. The shift never ends."