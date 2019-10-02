Jenna Bush Hager Has Been Absent From 'Today,' So Where Is She?

Due to all the recent scandals and shocking news regarding the Today Show, it's no surprise that viewers get a little bit suspicious when someone goes missing from the show. The latest victim? Jenna Bush Hager. The former first daughter hasn't been on the NBC talk show since early August, so now fans are curious: Where is Jenna Bush Hager on Today Show? Scroll down for everything we know!

Where is Jenna Bush Hager on Today Show? Jenna Bush Hager is currently on maternity leave from Today Show. Her brief exit from the show comes just four months after she took over for Kathie Lee Gifford as a co-host on the fourth hour of Today with Hoda Kotb. The TV personality gave birth to her third child, a son named Henry, on Friday, August 2. The same day she welcomed the little boy, Today aired a pre-recorded episode of her last time on the show before heading to maternity leave.

"I just feel overcome with gratitude that we get to expand our family,'' she said on the segment. "It's a beautiful time in my life, it's a beautiful time in Hoda's life. When I come back with a little baby boy in tow, which is gonna be wild and scary and everything magical, it's gonna be great."

Jenna's maternity leave coincidentally coincided with her co-anchor, Hoda Kotb, as well. Hoda was absent from the show from April 2019 until Sept. 3 to spend time with her newly adopted daughter, Hope. That said, they were both absent from the show at the same time for about a month (different guest co-hosts have been filling in for each of them over the past few months).

Source: Instagram

"To be able to do it with Hoda, to have this special moment together, to create this baby — our show — and then these babies has been a really beautiful moment in our lives,'' Jenna said. "And we appreciate all of you who have supported us throughout it all."

When is Jenna Bush Hager returning to Today Show? At this time, it is unknown exactly when Jenna will return to the show, but we can try to figure out. First off, Hoda took over four months to return the show after welcoming her second daughter (but she only took two months when she adopted her first daughter, Haley).

And since this is Jenna's third child, she's done this before. She previously welcomed her second daughter Poppy on August 14, 2015, and returned to work on Oct. 2, which was less than two months after giving birth.

That said, we can hopefully expect to see Jenna sometime this month or in early November. But even though she hasn't been on our TV screens every morning, Jenna has still been very communicative with her fans on social media.