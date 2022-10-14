What's the episode schedule for 'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'?

If you haven't noticed, the horror genre has dominated the entertainment industry in 2022.

From Zach Cregger’s outlandish feature film Babarbarian to HBO Max's slasher series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it's evident we have been quite spoiled this year. Luckily, the fun doesn't stop there, because there is so much more for us to look forward to, including Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology series.