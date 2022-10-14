What's the Episode Schedule for 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'?
If you haven't noticed, the horror genre has dominated the entertainment industry in 2022.
From Zach Cregger’s outlandish feature film Babarbarian to HBO Max's slasher series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, it's evident we have been quite spoiled this year. Luckily, the fun doesn't stop there, because there is so much more for us to look forward to, including Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology series.
The highly anticipated series, fittingly titled Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, will introduce audiences to a "collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror," per the official synopsis.
As we officially acknowledge this as our new favorite horror obsession, we can't help but wonder when the show premieres on Netflix. So, without further ado, keep reading for details regarding the episode release schedule!
What's the episode schedule for 'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities'?
Unlike other streaming originals, Guillermo del Toro is switching things up. Instead of following the binge-release model or the one-episode-per-week model, the Academy Award winning filmmaker will release two episodes a day over the course of four days.
How cool is that?!
Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, Netflix subscribers can tune in to the first two episodes — "Lot 36" and "Graveyard Rats." The first episode is based on a story by Guillermo del Toro and stars Tim Blake Nelson, Sebastian Roché, Demetrius Grosse, and Elpidia Carrillo. As for "Graveyard Rats," the episode is based on the 1936 short story by Henry Kuttner and stars David Hewlett.
On Oct. 26, fans will have access to two more episodes — "The Outside" and "The Autopsy."
The third episode, which features Kate Micucci, Martin Starr, and Dan Stevens, is based on a short story by comic book author Emily Carroll. When it comes to "The Autopsy," the episode is based on a 1987 short story by the late Michael Shea. The episode's cast includes Luke Roberts, F. Murray Abraham, and Glynn Turman.
By Thursday, Oct. 27, fans will witness an H.P. Lovecraft double feature. The fifth episode, titled "Pickman's Model," stars Crispin Glover, Oriana Leman, and Ben Barnes. The following episode, titled "Dreams in the Witch House," stars Rupert Grint, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Lize Johnston, DJ Qualls, Nia Vardalos, Tenika Davis, and Gaby Moreno.
Last but not least, the final two episodes drop on Friday, Oct. 28. Episode 7, titled "The Murmuring," features a star-studded trio led by Essie Davis, Andrew Lincoln, Hannah Galway. The episode is based on an original story written by Guillermo del Toro.
And finally, the eighth episode, titled "The Viewing," features the show's largest cast yet. The finale — which is written by Panos Cosmatos and Aaron Stewart-Ahn — features various acting powerhouses, including Peter Weller, Eric André, Charlyne Yi, Sofia Boutella, Steve Agee, Michael Therriault, and Saad Siddiqui.
Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities premieres Tuesday, Oct. 25 on Netflix.