Every Nightmare You Have About Airbnb Rentals Comes to Life in the Movie 'Barbarian'

We can't see a gruesome horror movie landing on Disney Plus (though we're holding out for this), so Hulu seems like the best bet. This deal also states that "HBO/HBO Max will share co-exclusive rights with Disney Plus and Hulu to a selection of titles from 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures. HBO/HBO Max will retain pay-one TV window exclusivity on approximately half the slate through 2022."

In all likelihood, Barbarian won't be retroactively applied to this deal, so we'll have to hope a new deal is struck for 2023 and beyond.