TikToker’s Airbnb Was Supposed to Be a Beautiful Rainforest Villa, Ends up Being Ghost Town

Tons of folks utilize the app in booking destinations all over the world but sometimes the results aren't everything they hoped for. With over 4 million hosts on the application, it's impossible for the application to carefully inspect each property that pops up on the site, which can sometimes lead to discoveries of false advertising that occur only after a guest arrives on location.

This is what TikToker Bree Robertston said happened to her when she booked a villa in Bali.