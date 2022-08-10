TikToker Accuses Walmart of Charging More at Checkout Than Items Shelf-Sticker Price

TikToker @brennasbakery (she goes by Bren on the popular social media platform) said that she noticed a significant discrepancy in online and in-store pricing as opposed to what she was rung up for when she brought all of her items to check-out.

Bren posts a number of baking videos on her TikTok account and said that when she looked up prices for ingredients online, which matched the shelf-stickers for the items in store at a local Walmart location.