What Is the Meaning Behind the Name "Jean Jacket" in Jordan Peele's 'Nope'? It Has a Family History

"I distinctly remember standing right here at this window watching y'all train my horse, my horse," she tells her brother, hurt by the memory — hurt by the fact that her father didn't have her train the horse for the film and favored OJ. The memory that Jean Jacket was taken from her makes her feel inferior, as if she wasn't good or trustworthy enough.

OJ reminds her that their dad was a hardheaded guy, and so is Emerald, and perhaps there's nothing more to it than that.