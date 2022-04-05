After Just a Few Months of Dating, Justin Long Claims Kate Bosworth Is “The One”By Kelly Corbett
Apr. 5 2022, Published 5:01 p.m. ET
It’s been a *long* time coming, but it seems like actor Justin Long has finally found the one.
In December 2021, the Dodgeball star confirmed that he was taken. During an episode of his podcast, Life Is Short With Justin Long, Justin revealed that he was dating actress Kate Bosworth, who had announced her divorce from ex-husband Michael Polish just months before.
Now, fast forward five months to April 2022, and Justin is already making claims that Kate is "the one."
During an appearance on Bachelor alum Nick Viall's podcast, The Viall Files, Justin revealed how he knew it was time for him to find a serious partner. "I had gotten to a place where… I was comfortable with myself, I was ready to be — I didn’t know it at the time — but I was ready for the one,” he said. "And the one I had met… I had found.”
Woah, steamy! Congrats to Justin on his new relationship! But besides Kate, who else has Justin been with in Hollywood? Keep reading for a recap of his former relationships.
Justin Long and Drew Barrymore famously dated on and off from 2007 to 2010.
Justin's most public relationship was with actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore. The couple, who began dating after meeting on the set of He’s Just Not That Into You, were together from 2007 to 2010. However, there were a few breaks in between.
Despite not working out romantically in the end, Justin still thinks very highly of Drew. A decade later, he confirmed that they still keep in touch and told Us Weekly, "I love Drew."
Justin Long allegedly dated Kirsten Dunst in 2008.
Remember how we mentioned that Justin and Drew's relationship was a little unstable? Well, during one of the periods when they weren't together, rumors tied Justin to Kirsten Dunst. In 2008, the pair were spotted having lunch at the Chateau Marmont in L.A., per Daily Mail.
Justin Long and Amanda Seyfried dated for two years.
The Dropout star began dating Justin in the summer of 2013. As she previously told Vogue, his sense of humor was a major turn-on for her. But in September 2015, news broke that they were over.
A source told People at the time: "They both tried very hard to make it work because they each wanted to eventually have a family but ultimately they weren’t compatible and decided to split up. They are still on good terms and friends."
Justin Long allegedly dated CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry from 2016 to 2018.
According to multiple outlets like Nicki Swift, Justin dated CHVRCHES singer Lauren Mayberry from 2016 to 2018. How did that relationship go? Well, apparently not great. In 2018, Lauren told Lenny Letter that they never actually dated and were actually just friends the whole time. Yikes!
And just like that, we've cruised down Justin's former girlfriend list. In addition to the women listed above, Justin was also briefly linked to French model and actress Olga Kurylenko in 2003, Empire alum Kaitlin Doubleday (from 2005 to 2007), and Nikita alum Maggie Q in 2007.