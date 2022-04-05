What Is Kate Bosworth's Net Worth? Her Acting Career Started in the Late '90s

Later on in 2011, Kate started dating a director named Michael Polish. They got married in 2013. She announced her separation from Michael in 2021 and reportedly started dating actor Justin Long that year.

Her relationship with Justin has been making headlines since he referred to her as “the one” during an April 2022 podcast interview on The Viall Files.

Kate and Justin were also previously co-stars in the 2013 film Movie 43.