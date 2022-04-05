Kate Bosworth Set to Star Alongside Her Stepdaughter in 'Bring on the Dancing Horses'By Tatayana Yomary
Apr. 5 2022, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Stepping in as a stepparent is no easy feat. There is always the chance of you not meshing well with the kid and the looming worry of not trying to take the birth parent’s place in the child’s life. Even though the role comes with great responsibility, there are many successful stepparent-stepchild relationships the world over, including in Hollywood. Actress Kate Bosworth and her stepdaughter, Jasper Polish, are a great example.
Jasper, who is the daughter of screenwriter Michael Polish, has been an important fixture in Kate’s life over the years. Even after Kate and Michael separated in 2021 after tying the knot in 2013, Kate and Jasper's relationship has remained strong. Kate frequently dotes on Jasper on her social media accounts and vice versa. And since Jasper is surrounded by two of Hollywood’s heavyweights, social media users have long wondered if and when she'd make a splash in entertainment.
Jasper has been busy working on her career as an actress.
It appears that talent does run in the family. It's safe to assume that Kate has been a large influence in Jasper’s life, but the 24-year-old has been involved in entertainment for a while.
According to Jasper’s IMDb page, the beauty got her start in the acting world portraying Stanley Farmer in the 2006 film The Astronaut Farmer. Since then, Jasper has been sprinkling her magic in various films and TV series that include the 2013 film Big Sur, the 2015 television series Animal Kingdom, the 2021 film American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally, and plenty more.
Aside from Jasper’s blossoming career, the young talent and Kate seemingly have a great relationship. In a November 2013 interview with Los Angeles Confidential Magazine (via E! News), Kate spilled on how much she adores Jasper.
"I've never had an older sister or brother, and she's an only child, so I feel we really understand each other in a special way," Kate told the publication. "If I can make a positive impact on her life, that will make me incredibly happy."
Jasper will star in ‘Bring on the Dancing Horses,’ a western drama series created by Kate Bosworth and Jasper's father, Mike Polish.
Jasper has secured another career win! The 24-year-old has landed the role of Frank in the western drama TV series Bring on the Dancing Horses.
Bring on the Dancing Horses tells the story of a hitwoman (Kate Bosworth) on a mission to complete her list of targets and exact her own brand of justice.
“We rarely get to see such a strong female lead in this genre,” Kate said to the Hollywood Reporter about her role. “I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to create and collaborate on such a dynamic character. We are proud to have brought our talented crew together and to have completed the entire series safely and without sacrificing quality. Now we are excited to bring the series to market and introduce this character to audiences around the world.”
There is no indication of when Bring on the Dancing Horses will hit the small screen, but fans can expect the show to premiere sometime in 2022.