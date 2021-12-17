Kaylee Bryant Left 'Legacies' After the Season 4 Midseason Finale — Here's Why

Kaylee Bryant Left 'Legacies' After the Season 4 Midseason Finale — Here's WhyBy Leila Kozma
Dec. 17 2021, Published 8:50 a.m. ET
Actress Kaylee Bryant has officially left Legacies.
Kaylee played Josie on the hit supernatural drama. She addressed the latest developments on Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. With the post, she thanked fans for letting her be a part of the mystical world of The Vampire Diaries universe. Why did Kaylee leave Legacies?
Kaylee Bryant, the actress playing Josie on 'Legacies,' has left the show. Why?
A lead actress on Legacies since its earliest inception, Kaylee left the show in the fall of 2021.
"As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, I am so grateful to the fans and will love them always and forever for welcoming and accepting me into this world," she wrote on Instagram. "Josie has helped so many beautiful humans feel comfortable in their sexuality, and I hope her legacy lives on."
Since 2018, she has portrayed Josie, Lizzie's (Jenny Boyd) twin sister. Josie bought two one-way tickets to leave behind the strange town of Mystic Falls, Va., once and for all in Season 4, Episode 9, causing heartache for fans across the board. Josie started to reevaluate her life, questioning how much responsibility to take on and at what cost earlier in Season 4.
The exact reasons behind Kaylee's exit are unknown. According to Deadline, the twenty-something actress recently landed a role in The Locksmith, a thriller directed by Nicolas Harvard and starring Ryan Phillippe and Kate Bosworth.
Shooting for that began in November 2021 in New Mexico. Kaylee plays Tanya Saunders in the movie. Previously, Kaylee has appeared in The Real O'Neals, What Goes Around Comes Around, and Santa Clarita Diet.
Kaylee Bryant's exit caused quite a stir among die-hard 'Legacies' fans.
The Season 4 midseason finale of Legacies featured a handful of unexpected plot twists — Lizzie is a heretic now?! — but nothing fatal has happened to Josie. She left town to save Hope (Danielle Rose Russell).
The plot twist caused quite a tumult among fans, many of whom rushed to point out that Josie was one of the few titular characters left on Legacies.
"Josie Saltzman, besides being one of the most loved characters, is one-third of the show’s literal legacies, coming from the TVDU which has been building up the past 12 years. A character like hers deserves a lot better than what we got as a farewell," tweeted @sapphcsie.
"The world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it," said the executive producers of 'Legacies.'
Julie Plec and Brett Matthews, the executive producers of Legacies, announced via a statement that they would always welcome Kaylee back on the set. In other words: she could return to Legacies in the future.
"While it’s heartbreaking to say goodbye to such a beloved Super Squad member, we wish Kaylee happiness and success," Julie and Brett shared with TVLine via a press release. "We look forward to watching her career grow in the future, and our door at Legacies will always be open to her because the world is simply a better place with Josie Saltzman in it."
Season 4 of Legacies returns from its midseason hiatus on Jan. 27, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.