Drew Barrymore's Transformation From Child Star to Hollywood Mainstay

It was her mother, Ildiko Jaid, who had been taking her to auditions. And it was her mother who began taking her to nightclubs, where she developed a taste for alcohol and drugs. Unfortunately for her, her family had a long history with substance abuse. Her father was a violent alcoholic. Her grandfather, John Barrymore, was known as a great actor, but he was better known for his outrageous behavior and his penchant for public displays of drunkenness. Her aunt Diana was an actress as well, but was also an alcoholic and would later take her own life.