Drew Barrymore's Transformation From Child Star to Hollywood Mainstay

Not a lot of child actors make it beyond being a child actor. Many of them end up with their future claim to fame being a "Where are they now?" story. But not Drew Barrymore. The actress has been a fixture on the big screen and small screen since she was literally a baby. Let's take a look at her stunning transform over the years.

Drew Barrymore's transformation has gone from the age of one to the age of 44.

Drew grew up in Hollywood royalty. Her father was John Drew Barrymore, who was already the fourth generation of one of stage and screen's biggest family. When the young actress was just one year old, she appeared in her first television commercial for Puppy Choice dog food.