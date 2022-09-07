Beloved Horror Writer Peter Straub Has Died at 79 Years Old

Soon after the success of Julia, Peter continued to write horror novels. His following works, If You Could See Me Now and Ghost Story, caught the attention of another burgeoning horror writer of the 1970s — Stephen King. It was Peter who suggested the duo team up for a novel, and after reading an Advanced Reader Copy of Ghost Story to blurb, Stephen happily agreed to a collaboration. Their novel, The Talisman, was released in 1984, and the duo wrote a sequel called Black House in 2001.