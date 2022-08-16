The 'She-Hulk' Series Sees the Return of the Abomination — Here's a Refresher on Who He Is

After witnessing the Hulk's might, Blonsky agrees to an injection of an experimental super-soldier serum developed with Bruce's remaining research. The serum grants him enhanced speed and strength while also altering his physical appearance and anatomy.

Emboldened by this new serum, Blonsky attempts to take on the Hulk himself. While he is violently defeated, he recovers almost instantaneously from his severe injuries. Worse yet, he desires more power in order to become stronger than the Hulk.