Here Are All the Marvel Movies You Should Watch Before the 'She-Hulk' Series

The new Marvel series looks like a fun and quirky new addition to the MCU, especially with so many cameos in the mix. But the Hulk has had a long and winding road to get to where he is now, training his cousin in the ways of Hulking out in preparation for a world full of villainy. If you're looking to get caught up on Hulk lore before the new series, here's what to watch before the new She-Hulk show.

All films except The Incredible Hulk can be streamed on Disney Plus.