'Captain America: New World Order': Is the Film's Title Hinting at the Red Skull's Return?

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) made his official debut as Captain America in the finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier way back in 2021. An announcement was made shortly thereafter confirming that Sam would return as Cap in Captain America 4.

A year later, the official title of Captain America 4 was finally unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con — Captain America: New World Order. So what is the significance of the New World Order in the Marvel Comics?