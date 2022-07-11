Thor Basically Gets a Makeover Ahead of 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
At the end of Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, although Thor wins the war, he loses many battles. One of those battles is against his sister, Hela, who slashes Thor’s right eye. Because of this, he has to wear an eye patch at the end of the movie, as well as in the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War. But in the newly released Thor: Love and Thunder, a lot has changed in Thor’s life, including the return of his eye.
Not only that, but we see Thor and Jane reunite, as well as a new version of Thor who hides his feelings after getting hurt by Jane. The fourth Thor film is everything we’d expect: goofy, campy, and epic. But one question remains — how did Thor get his eye back?
Thor doesn’t actually get his eye back, but he gets a new eye in ‘Avengers: Infinity War.’
Although the last official Thor film was Thor: Ragnarok, Thor actually appeared in two MCU films in between the former and Thor: Love and Thunder. The finale to the Infinity Saga, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, featured a pre and post-blip Thor. He fights alongside the Avengers to take down Thanos after Thanos obliterates many Asgardians.
While doing so, Thor naturally meets up with the Guardians of the Galaxy — since they all come from outer space, the chemistry only seems natural. Cue Rocket Raccoon, the kleptomaniac prodigal space “raccoon” voiced by Bradley Cooper. He has something that will fix Thor’s empty eye socket: a prosthetic eye.
Rocket says to Thor regarding Thanos, “If fate does want you to kill that crapsack, you’re gonna need more than one stupid eyeball,” and Rocket hands an eyeball to Thor. Rocket explains, “Some jerk lost a bet with me in Contraxia,” to which Thor replies, “He gave you his eyes?” Naturally, Rocket stole the eye. “No, he gave me 100 credits," Rocket reveals. “I snuck into his room later that night and stole his eye."
When Thor first puts the eye into his socket, he thinks it’s not working because everything is dark. However, that darkness turns out to be Nidavellir, where Thor needs to go to get a new hammer. That’s where he finds Stormbreaker, which is another major plot point in Thor: Love and Thunder.
Thor gets a new look in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder.’
Not only does Thor get his eye back, but he also gets his muscular physique back. While “fat Thor” was a controversial choice (and still is), Thor: Love and Thunder felt that it was important to go back to Thor’s roots as the most muscular Avenger. As Korg narrates, Thor goes “from dad bod to God bod.” His hair even grows back to its trademark long blonde locks.
Thor may have lost his eye, his hammer, and even his long hair in the last Thor film, but going forward, Thor’s a new man with a new eye, a new hammer, and even a new love. In many ways, Thor also goes back to his roots as he explores who he really is, and at the heart of the film, he’s still the same old Thor, the God of Thunder.
Thor: Love and Thunder is playing in theaters throughout the country.