Is 'Thor: Love and Thunder' One of the Best or Worst Marvel Films? Critics Are Divided

CNN's entertainment critic Brian Lowry wasn't impressed. He wrote in his review that, "The impressive mix of tones and styles that director Taika Waititi pulled off in Thor: Ragnarok largely fizzles in Thor: Love and Thunder, which isn't as funny as it wants to be, as stirring as it needs to be or romantic as it ought to be. Although well paced at just under two hours, instead of the hoped-for fireworks this comes a little too close to feeling like a post-Fourth of July dud."