'Thor: Love and Thunder' Is Quite the Family Affair

Not only is the newest solo Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, bringing back beloved characters like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), it will also introduce new ones like Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher. But one new addition has caught the attention of fans and that’s the little girl who appears with Gorr at the beginning of the film.

So, who is she and who’s the actress behind the character? The answer may surprise you.