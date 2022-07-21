We Promise, Nothing Weird Is Going on Between She-Hulk and Hulk

You might be asking yourself why Bruce happened to be around Jennifer at the time of her incident. For all intents and purposes, he was there for a family visit.

She-Hulk and Hulk are actually blood relatives — cousins, to be precise. In the comics, Bruce had actually gone to visit her to confide in his cousin about living as the Hulk right before she got shot.

He helped her out the way any relative in his position might, but they are most certainly not husband and wife.