Ms. Marvel's Future Is in the Stars — and in 'The Marvels'

Now that we know who and how Ms. Marvel came to be, we’re ready to see her jump around the MCU. At the end of Ms. Marvel, Kamala inadvertently switches places in the universe (or even multiverse) with Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

Carol ends up in Kamala’s bedroom, and Kamala ends up … well, we don’t know where. So while it could be possible that The Marvels starts off with Carol getting out of Kamala’s house in Jersey City, it has been confirmed that Iman will definitely be in The Marvels.