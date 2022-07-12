'Ms Marvel' Got Review-Bombed, but Iman Vellani Isn't Giving Haters Her Attention

According to NME, Ms. Marvel has been praised by critics, but that didn't necessarily translate into high viewership or positive viewer reviews for the show. And unfortunately, there are people who don't like the diverse cast. In fact, the series premiere was met with an onslaught of review-bombing.

But Iman said that she's dealing with the hate well. The Disney Plus show filmed during the pandemic and premiered two years after that fact. So she's had time to prepare for the fame that would come her way.