Will Brie Larson's Captain Marvel Be in 'Ms. Marvel' on Disney Plus? It's Possible
Captain Marvel isn't a character in Ms. Marvel, but she might as well be. The Disney Plus series stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, who is far and away Captain Marvel's biggest fan. So much of Kamala's life is inspired by Carol Danvers that Carol feels present throughout the show despite never appearing on screen.
However, that could change. With so many Captain Marvel references in Ms. Marvel, viewers naturally are hoping that Brie Larson's cosmic Avenger will turn up in an episode this season. That would be a jaw-dropping moment for both the character of Kamala and the fans watching at home. Everyone has been asking where Carol has been since her last appearance in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
Will Captain Marvel be in 'Ms. Marvel'?
Marvel and Disney haven't confirmed that Captain Marvel will make an appearance in the remaining episodes of Ms. Marvel. However, they haven't denied it either, which means that it's still possible. After all, the MCU is well known for its surprise cameos.
Marvel Studios has commonly teased its upcoming projects with guest spots at the end of its films or TV shows or with scenes hidden in the mid or end credits. Many fans believe that's what will happen with Brie.
It's entirely possible that Ms. Marvel Season 1 ends with Kamala coming face-to-face with Carol, or that there's a credits scene with Carol. Not only would it be a perfect way to end the season, but it would also allow the studio to promote The Marvels (aka Captain Marvel 2), in which the characters officially team up.
Brie and Iman have already met (albeit through Zoom), with Brie posting her endorsement of Iman on Twitter. "From our first Zoom, I knew she'd be the best Marvel," the Oscar winner declared in July.
Of course, her enthusiasm might give Brie even more of a reason to make an appearance before Ms. Marvel comes to an end. She's clearly enjoying Iman's performance just as much as the fans and critics are!
When does 'The Marvels' release?
Whether or not Captain Marvel is in Ms. Marvel, Marvel fans know for sure that Carol and Kamala will share the screen in the upcoming movie The Marvels. The film also stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, who also admired Carol as she was growing up and like Kamala has her own superpowers.
Marvel Studios has confirmed that viewers won't have to wait too long for the movie, which is a sequel to Captain Marvel. The Marvels release date is listed as July 28, 2023.
That's about a year after Ms. Marvel finishes, so it isn't quick but it isn't a huge delay either. Since there's a gap and given the popularity of the Captain Marvel character, expect some hints about The Marvels to be worked into the Disney Plus series to drum up some excitement while fans look forward to the movie.
Whether or not one of those clues is Captain Marvel herself is still anyone's guess, but that would be, well, marvelous.
Ms. Marvel streams Wednesdays on Disney Plus.