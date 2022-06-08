'Ms. Marvel' Reviews — Critics Are Calling the New Disney Plus Series "Marvel-ous"

Ms. Marvel follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American girl who struggles to fit in. Caught between her parents' expectations and trying to figure out her career path after high school, she would much rather spend her time idolizing the Avengers and fantasizing about being a superhero. But her daydreams soon become reality after a magic bangle grants her superpowers.

What are critics saying about Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus?