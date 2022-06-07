'Fortnite' Crosses Over With Marvel All the Time — Did You Know It's Canon to the Comics?

If that crossover wasn't trippy enough for you, then you might want to brace yourself for this next one. These two worlds collide more substantially in Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War. This five-issue series has characters from both Marvel and Fortnite hunting for a shard of the Zero Point. The first issue comes out digitally and in print on June 8, 2022, with more issues releasing over the summer. Each issue also comes with a code that players can use to unlock Marvel cosmetics like outfits and weapons.

If you thought that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was too much, then prepare for the revelatory Zero War.