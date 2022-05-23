"Hello There!" Obi-Wan Kenobi Joins 'Fortnite' Ahead of Disney Plus Series

"Hello There!" Obi-Wan Kenobi Joins 'Fortnite' Ahead of Disney Plus SeriesBy Allison DeGrushe
As Kylo Ren says in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens, "I've been waiting for this day for a long time."
In honor of the highly-anticipated and long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi series launching on Disney Plus, Fortnite will be releasing an Obi-Wan Kenobi playable skin for all to enjoy.
The Jedi Master's in-game presence has been heavily rumored for the past month or two, starting with his brief appearance in Fortnite on May 4 — Star Wars Day — alongside his iconic single-bladed blue lightsaber.
Fortunately, Lizzo was right when she sang "all the rumors are true" because Fortnite officially announced that the legendary character would arrive very soon. Keep reading for all the known details!
Obi-Wan Kenobi officially joins 'Fornite' as a playable skin.
On May 20, Fortnite disclosed that Obi-Wan Kenobi is the latest pop-culture icon to join the video game. In the blog post, the team revealed the Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit would be available in the Fortnite Item Shop starting Thursday, May 26 at 8 p.m. EST.
Additionally, there will be several items for gamers to purchase in the shop:
- Desert Essentials Back Bling (included with the Outfit)
- Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe
- Jedi Interceptor Glider
- Obi-Wan’s Message Emote
Each item, including the outfit, can be collected individually or together in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Bundle. Now, if you choose to purchase the bundle, you'll also receive the "Kenobi, Surrounded Loading Screen."
'Fortnite' hosted an Obi-Wan Cup on May 22, 2022.
On May 22, Fortnite hosted the "Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup," which, according to the blog post, consisted of players competing in a Battle Royale Duos tournament "for a chance to earn the Obi-Wan Kenobi Outfit and Desert Essentials Back Bling early."
The event lasted three hours, and players were allowed to participate in a maximum of 10 matches during the game.
To gain access to the prize, your team had to place high enough within the tournament; per the official rules, you had to rank within the top 750 on the east coast and the top 250 on the west coast in North America to acquire the outfit and assets.
Many believe Darth Vader is also coming to 'Fortnite.'
According to Inverse, an Epic Games livestream accidentally displayed a screen of Fortnite files, one of which was named after Darth Vader. The file for the villain had an "C3S3" label, suggesting that he may be a part of the Chapter 3, Season 3 launch.
The third season of Chapter 3 is slated to debut at the beginning of June 2022, but fans will have to wait and see if Darth Vader will be made available on the first day or later down the line.
For now, make sure you grab the Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit and his extra items on Fortnite before it's too late (but, if you're as big a fan of Star Wars as we are, we suggest you purchase the bundle).
Catch the two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Friday, May 27, only on Disney Plus.