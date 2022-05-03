You'll Want to Grab All of These Lightsabers in 'Fortnite' Before They're Gone

May the 4th is just around the corner — and what better way to celebrate the Star Wars holiday than by wielding some lightsabers in your favorite game?

Fortnite is known for its infinite number of crossover events, where it brings big franchises and well-known celebrities to the popular battle royal. Of course, this includes Star Wars.

For two weeks, lightsabers will be available in the game to use in your matches — and here's where to find them.