The New Boba Fett Skin Is Finally out in 'Fortnite — Just How Reactive Is It?

The standalone outfit is available for 1,500 V-Bucks, but you can also buy a bundle with the costume and cosmetics for 2,300 V-Bucks. The smaller accessories cost 800 V-Bucks each.

Fortnite has previously collaborated with Star Wars for the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The event included a sneak preview of the movie and several skins based on characters like Rey and Finn.