The New Boba Fett Skin Is Finally out in 'Fortnite — Just How Reactive Is It?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Dec. 27 2021, Published 7:15 p.m. ET
As 2021 comes to a close, Fortnite likes to celebrate in style. The popular battle royale game is known for its frenetic gameplay, vibrant style, and of course, its awesome crossovers. Anything from films to TV shows to anime has appeared in Fornite as exclusive skins and gear that let you play as your favorite characters. One of the latest additions is Boba Fett from the Star Wars franchise. But as the new skin gets rolled out, how reactive is the costume?
Fortnite has just received a major update in the form of Chapter 3, "Flipped." The new chapter adds all sorts of gameplay mechanics, including sliding, swinging from wires, and even earning Battle XP in game modes other than Battle Royale. In terms of new skins, Chapter 3 was ushered in by a set of Spider-Man skins to coincide with the theatrical release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. With the new Boba Fett skin being released, how well does it blend into Fortnite's mechanics?
How reactive is the 'Fortnite' Boba Fett skin?
Fortnite features a fun little easter egg for its skins called "Reactive Cosmetics." While not wholly consequential to your gameplay, Reactive Cosmetics are elements of your costumes that change or react when you perform certain actions in the game. If you open chests, deal damage, or even take damage, these cosmetics will reflect that in unique ways.
For example, the flaming cowboy Deadfire will take on a slightly spookier appearance as you deal damage or if you're able to survive long enough. The meowing musclebound mascot Meowscles has a GHOST style that gives him a rainbow glow that gets brighter with each kill you rack up. Whether you're trying to show off your skills or simply spice up your game, Reactive Cosmetics add a little flair to your different skins.
Boba Fett is the latest skin to be added to Fortnite, having been announced during Disney Plus Day 2021. The skin and accessories were released on Dec. 24, days before the premiere of the Disney Plus original series, The Book of Boba Fett. His skin is available in the Item Shop and his accessories include his Gaffi Stick Pickaxe, Starship Glider, and a "Targeting Computer" online emote. As a special added bonus, the skin is also reactive.
A Reddit user on the Fortnite subreddit laid out the details. When a player with the Boba Fett skin equipped aims down-sights with their weapon, the trademark Rangefinder antenna on his helmet will lower down to sync up with his aimed firearm.
The standalone outfit is available for 1,500 V-Bucks, but you can also buy a bundle with the costume and cosmetics for 2,300 V-Bucks. The smaller accessories cost 800 V-Bucks each.
Fortnite has previously collaborated with Star Wars for the release of The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. The event included a sneak preview of the movie and several skins based on characters like Rey and Finn.