Be Careful When Testing the New XP Farming Glitch in 'Fortnite'

Since releasing in 2017, Fortnite has become one of the most popular games on the market right now, bringing in millions of players. Every season, the title's developers release new skins and upgrades for players to earn through the battle pass, which can only be achieved by gaining XP.

Over the years, some have taken to XP farming to reach all of the levels in the battle pass. But will you get banned for farming for XP in Fortnite?