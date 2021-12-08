Here’s Why ‘Fortnite’ Fans Think Tilted Towers Is Definitely Returning in Season 3

Here’s Why ‘Fortnite’ Fans Think Tilted Towers Is Definitely Returning in Season 3By Mustafa Gatollari
Dec. 8 2021, Published 11:51 a.m. ET
Epic Games deserves a ton of credit. In just a matter of a few years, the company has been able to establish Fortnite as one of the most globally played and recognized games in the world. They were able to take on Apple in court and win, and have managed to create a title that folks all around the world can play together on a variety of different devices.
But a lot of it has to do with the psychology of their user base, and many are eagerly asking if Tilted Towers is coming back to the island.
Is Tilted Towers coming back to 'Fortnite'?
It's hard not to respect Epic's willingness to implement such massive changes to Fortnite while keeping the spirit of the game intact. It's a brilliant way to keep gamers engaged and to constantly evolve the Battle Royale title.
It never feels like a stagnant title, and while the core mechanics haven't been altered too much, having a Battle Pass for the title really does seem like you've got access to a new game for as long as Epic decides to be in the Fortnite business.
One of the biggest changes that gamers see in the title, and one that's implemented across different chapters and major season events, are stark map changes.
Sometimes these alterations result in popular in-game landmarks, like Tilted Towers, becoming utterly destroyed. This is exactly what happened to the fixture on the May 4, 2019, unvaulting event. A volcano wrecked the Tilted Towers and they haven't been back since.
But there are a lot of Fortnite fans who believe that Epic's actually going to have these buildings make a return. At the end of Chapter 2, the island's map literally flipped on itself, which set the course for the new map upgrade at the start of Chapter 3.
Calling the upgrade significant would be an understatement. Not only are there new points of interest and huge geographical shifts, but a large chunk of it is totally covered in snow.
Some eagle-eyed fans have mapped out this snow-covered bit of the map and have outlined the shapes beneath the powder. What they found were some buildings that appear to have the same footprint as the Tilted Towers.
To be clear, Tilted Towers hasn't made an official return in Season 1 of the game's third chapter.
A lot of users are speculating that they'll be covered up at least well past Christmas and into early January, as a nod to the holidays and celebrating the winter season.
But word on the street is that as Season 3 progresses, more and more of the snow on that part of the island is going to melt away.
So users will just have to see every seven days or so what surprises Epic Games has in store. And while there are tons of theories as to what lies beneath the ice, it seems that the majority of speculators are pointing to Tilted Towers making a comeback.
What's more is that a purportedly leaked Chapter 3 map shows Tilted Towers' return.
@HYPEX, who's been spot-on with plenty of Fortnite leaks in the past, provided a side-by-side look of the Towers with and without snow that's pretty darn convincing.
@ShiinaBR also leaked the alleged Chapter 3 map without snow, too.
So what do you think? Are the Tilted Towers returning? Do we just have to be patient and wait? Or is this all a bit of smoke and mirrors from Epic? Maybe they have another surprise for us ... Which would you rather see?