Where to Find a Malfunctioning Vending Machine in 'Fortnite'

Chapter 3 of Fortnite is well underway, and with each new patch comes a new set of weekly challenges for players to complete to earn more XP.

One of the new weekly challenges for Chapter 3 is to purchase something from one of the malfunctioning vending machines located around the map. These can be a bit difficult to find, as there's no way to search for their locations on the map, but there are a few tricks to make finding some a bit easier.