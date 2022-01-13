Where to Find a Malfunctioning Vending Machine in 'Fortnite'By Sara Belcher
Chapter 3 of Fortnite is well underway, and with each new patch comes a new set of weekly challenges for players to complete to earn more XP.
One of the new weekly challenges for Chapter 3 is to purchase something from one of the malfunctioning vending machines located around the map. These can be a bit difficult to find, as there's no way to search for their locations on the map, but there are a few tricks to make finding some a bit easier.
Once you find a malfunctioning vending machine, completing the task and raking in the XP will be easy going for any player. Here's where to locate the vending machines and how to buy something from there.
Where are the malfunctioning vending machines in 'Fortnite'?
The first step to buying something from one of these vending machines is to locate one on the map. Luckily, there are quite a few of them — and they're often clustered together.
There are two in the center of Logjam Lumberyard (just above the little lake), two in the center of the Shifty Shafts, one on the island in the lake at Camp Cuddle, another to the east of that lake, and two in the center of Greasy Grove.
There are also two in Rocky Reels, two in the center of Chonker's Speedway, two in the center of Condo Canyon, two spaced out in the Sanctuary (though still close to the center of the area), two in the Daily Bugle, and two in the Joneses.
The vending machines will appear on the mini map that shows up in the upper right corner of your screen while you're playing. While you won't be able to scout them out ahead of time on the main map, watch the mini map closely for the vending machines.
Unfortunately, though, not all of the vending machines located around the map are malfunctioning, meaning you may find one and not be able to complete the weekly challenge. If this happens, check any of the other locations on the map, or look for an additional vending machine nearby (since they seem to be grouped).
You'll know you've found a malfunctioning machine if it has a large red exclamation point on the front of it. Once you find one of those, you'll be able to complete the challenge.
How to purchase something from a malfunctioning vending machine in 'Fortnite.'
Once you find the vending machine, it's super simple to complete this task (so long as no one else is around you while you're completing it). All you have to do is walk up to the vending machine and interact with it. You'll then be able to purchase an item for 100 coins — so be sure to have that on you before scouting one out. It will then dispense a random item, and some players claim to have found important items through them.
This is a fairly simple weekly task to complete, but it's important if you're hoping to max out your Battle Pass and reach level 100 for this season.