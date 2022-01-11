There Are a Couple of Ways to Track Your Spending in 'Fortnite'By Sara Belcher
Jan. 11 2022, Published 12:56 p.m. ET
Microtransactions are the downfall of many of our wallets, and when you're particularly invested in a game or activity, it's easy to rack up the charges without thinking about it.
While Fortnite is a free-to-play game, to get many of the exclusive in-game skins, emotes, and more, you have to shell out some of your hard-earned cash.
Players make purchases using V-Bucks, which can be either be accumulated through playing the game or purchased using your national currency. Each season's Battle Pass will also require a fee.
If your New Year's resolution is to spend less money (or just be more conscious of your spending), here's how to see how much money you've spent on the game.
How to see how much money you've spent in 'Fortnite.'
Let's face it: going through your bank statements to determine where your funds are being allocated can be stressful (and confusing, depending on how your bank's statements are set up). Of course, you won't be able to hold yourself accountable in the game, as there's no way to track your previous purchases in Fortnite itself.
Instead, you'll have to go to your Epic Games account on your computer or web browser.
Once you've logged in, you'll want to navigate to "Account Settings" and then "Purchase History." Here, you'll be able to see all of the purchases you previously made in-game. You'll have to add all of these up yourself if you want to know just how much you've spent.
If this sounds boring or overwhelming to you, there is a more unique way to track your purchases (though it requires a bit more effort on your part).
If you don't already have one, create a Fortnite.gg account and navigate to the "My Locker" tab in the upper left corner. Here, you can manually put in all of the skins and add-ons you've purchased in the game, and Fortnite.gg will automatically tally up the estimated cost.
Using this tool, you can continue to track your overall purchases in the game, giving you a more interactive and enjoyable experience while tracking your finances.