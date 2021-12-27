It's Easy (and Free!) to Change Your Display Name in 'Fortnite'By Sara Belcher
Dec. 27 2021, Published 1:47 p.m. ET
Since being released in 2017, Fortnite has become one of the most popular games on the market right now, developing into more than just a battle royale game. With in-game concerts, film festivals, and collaborations with so many TV shows, movies, and other franchises, the free-to-play title has created a variety of ways to interact with friends and strangers online.
With that being said, it's likely your Fortnite account will become a consistent part of your gaming routine. But how do you change your name in the game? With only a couple of simple steps, you can easily edit your display name.
How to change your display name in 'Fortnite.'
Luckily, Epic Games makes it pretty simple to change your display name, though you can't do it from most consoles that the game is available on.
To change your display name in Fortnite, you'll want to sign in to your Epic Games account online from your phone or computer. Go to the Account Info section under the "General" tab. Here, you'll see a box for your display name under your ID number and next to your email address.
Make any edits to your display name you'd like to right here, whether that's making a small edit or completely altering it. Save your new display name by selecting "Save Changes" at the bottom of the screen and the edit will take place instantly.
If for some reason you find that you can't change your display name, this may be because you need to verify your email address. Check for a yellow notification box at the top of your screen with that message, and then select "click here to resend."
This will send a new verification email to you; open it in the email registered to your Epic Games account and follow the directions in the email.
Voilà, you should now have a new display name in Fortnite!
Does it cost money to change your name in 'Fortnite'?
While some services require a payment when you decide to change your display name or username, Fortnite players can change theirs free of charge, and there is no limit to the number of times you can change it over the lifetime of your Epic Games account.
That being said, once you change your display name, you will have to wait two weeks before you change it again, so be sure you decide on something you can deal with for at least a couple of weeks when you make the change.
Can you change your name in 'Fortnite' without changing your gamertag on Xbox or PlayStation?
If you typically log into Fortnite on your Xbox or PlayStation console, you don't need to use the same gamertag when you play online with your friends. Epic Games lets players create an entirely new profile separate from your PlayStation Network or Xbox Live account; while you can make them the same name, you don't have to — and it's super easy to change just your Epic Games display name.