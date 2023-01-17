Home > Gaming > Fortnite Source: Epic Games Will 'Fortnite' Host a Kid Laroi Concert Later This Month? Here's What We Know By Jon Bitner Jan. 17 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

Popular battle royale game Fortnite has hosted several high-profile concerts over the years, with big names like Travis Scott and Ariana Grande making appearances. It seems the next Fortnite concert is just around the corner, with Kid Laroi rumored to perform on Jan. 24. Epic Games has yet to make an official announcement about a Kid Laroi concert, but that hasn’t stopped several Fortnite tipsters from releasing a few tantalizing details. Will Kid Laroi have a concert in the game soon?

Will there be a Kid Laroi concert in 'Fortnite'?

Many folks in the community believe a Kid Laroi concert will coincide with the release of an ICON skin, while others go a step further to claim that several other cosmetics will be included in the update. Almost everyone agrees that the event would take place on Jan. 24 or 25. Epic Games itself is only making things more exciting, telling fans that they should “stay tuned” for more Kid Laroi news later this month. As it stands, however, we are yet to get confirmation of a Kid Laroi Fortnite concert.

If you’re unfamiliar with the musician, Kid Laroi is an artist from Australia who went viral on social media last year for his collaboration with Justin Bieber on the track, “Stay.” He’s also worked with Miley Cyrus and is the youngest solo artist from Australia to reach the top of the Australian music charts.

His work hasn't quite reached the same level of acclaim as other Fortnite collaborators, but no doubt he would be a solid choice for a concert due to his current popularity and an audience that overlaps with a large portion of the Fortnite community.

The 'Fortnite' Kid Laroi collaboration fueled speculation for a concert.

Beyond all the speculation from leakers and insiders, Epic Games recently added a new Kid Laroi radio station to Fortnite. The station, LAROI’s Icon Radio Takeover, is playable while driving in-game vehicles and rotates through a selection of the artist’s favorite songs. Fortnite’s radio stations are already surprisingly diverse, with songs from Weezer, AC/DC, Lil Nas X, Tyler the Creator, and Drake available to listeners.

Adding a Kid Laroi radio station to Fortnite isn’t direct confirmation that a concert is arriving later this month — but combined with the frenzy of speculation and Epic’s own admission that more info is on the way, it’s all but guaranteed something big will happen in the next few weeks. The Kid Laroi event is expected to run between Jan. 24 and Jan. 25, so you won’t have to wait long to find out if there’s any truth to all these rumors.

Fortnite isn’t shy about holding massive in-game events. At the end of Chapter 3, the community was treated to a massive, interactive spectacle that reimagined the entire island. In-game concerts used to be much more prolific than they are today, with Ariana Grande offering the last major concert in August 2021.