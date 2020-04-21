Travis Scott is Joining Forces with 'Fortnite' for 'Astronomic' Event

Rapper Travis Scott is bringing the realm of his best-selling album "Astroworld" to the confines of Fortnite with a new collaboration with Epic Games. The game developer officially revealed today that its next in-game Fortnite concert will be headlined by none other than the "Sicko World" rapper, and it'll be live within Fortnite on several dates throughout the rest of the week. Forget stargazing, you're going to want to look at your screen to see what all Travis is bringing with his event.

Travis will be coming to Fortnite with his own miniature in-game "Astronomical" event, which has been described by Epic Games as "an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite." Basically, if you love Travis and want to hear new music from him, you're going to want to park it in-game for one of his "tour dates" coming up very soon for this virtual tour. When can you check it out? We've got everything you need to know right here.

When can you see Travis Scott's "Astronomical" event in 'Fortnite'?

Unlike most of Fortnite's previous one-time-only shows (like the first Marshmello concert), Travis Scott's "Astronomical" will get a special virtual concert tour. It will take place across several days beginning on April 23. Here's the full schedule.

April 23rd; The Americas, 7 p.m. ET

April 24th: EU & ME, 10 a.m. ET

April 25th: Asia & Oceania, 12 a.m. ET

April 25th: EU & ME, 11 a.m. ET

April 25th: The Americas, 6 p.m. ET

If you head in-game and check out one of the showtimes, you'll get a new Travis Scott skin as part of the festivities, along with a variety of new emotes and other in-game items. An exclusive glider as well as additional loading screens will be up for grabs for attendees, too. Starting on April 21 (Tuesday), a new series of "Astronomical" challenges will be loaded in for even more goodies.

Source: Epic Games

As far as when you'll hear Travis's new song during the event, that isn't clear just yet. It will likely premiere during one of the slots, likely toward the end, giving players a chance to see what the rapper has put together before visitors potentially log off. It's been since 2018 that Scott released his critically-acclaimed album "Astroworld", so it's about time for a few new tracks from him. Having them debut in Fortnite is a pretty big deal, too.