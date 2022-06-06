You Can Ride Boars and Wolves in the New Season of 'Fortnite' — Here's How

Like with all new seasons, there's not only a variety of new battle pass characters to collect and fun emotes, items, and more brought in, but there are also some exciting new features — like being able to ride the animals.

In Season 3, there are a variety of animals that players can hop on the back of to ride around the island. Rideable creatures isn't a new thing in Fortnite, but some are still confused as to how to ride them. Here's your guide.