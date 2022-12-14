'Fortnite' Goes Plus Ultra With a 'My Hero Academia' Collab — Here's Everything We Know
Other than flashy gun-based gameplay and silly dances that make the rounds on TikTok, Fortnite is best known for its collaborations with established franchises. The popular battle royale game has had crossovers with the likes of the Marvel Universe, DC Comics, and even other video games like Uncharted and Street Fighter. It's also previously crossed paths with anime series like Naruto and Dragon Ball Super. As of Season 4, the game is rolling out its third major anime collaboration.
Fortnite is going beyond with a collaboration with the popular series, My Hero Academia. The ongoing show follows a boy named Izuku "Deku" Midoriya who strives to become a great superhero in a society of superpowered individuals. To this end, he attends the prestigious UA Academy alongside other young hero hopefuls.
MHA is known for its intense fights scenes and flashy and stylish animation, making it a perfect fit for Fortnite. Here's what we know about the skins that will be in the collab.
'Fortnite' will soon release 'My Hero Academia' skins.
The more elaborate collaborations in Fortnite will include various character skins, in-game cosmetics, and even special weapons and items based on the series or franchise being featured. My Hero Academia is getting the same special treatment with exclusive skins and events. According to reputable leaks, the collab will last two weeks and will introduce a litany of themed quests and free rewards.
As for the skins that will be revealed, we do have one confirmed skin as well as some hints.
Naturally, the one costume we know of for sure as of this writing comes in the form of the main protagonist Deku. The Season 4 trailer showcases a full skin of Deku in his superhero outfit using one of his multiple "Smash" moves. He is also surrounded by several colorful lights, which MHA fans will recognize as his superpower, One for All.
As of this writing, Deku is the only known skin to be confirmed for Fortnite. But there are plenty of hints as to who the others might be based on.
Leaks for the game have mined the word "Cowl" in one of the Deku costumes. This could mean that the Deku skin could have a variant based on his "Full Cowling 100" mode. What's more, advertisements for Fortnite's collab with MHA feature voiceover from All Might who is a major character from the anime as the former Number 1 hero in the world. This may very well be an indication that an All Might Skin will also be featured in the game.
Other possible candidates for in-game skins could include Deku's hot-tempered rival Katsuki Bakugo, the gravity-manipulating Ochako Uraraka, and the fire-and-ice-wielding Shoto Todoroki in their superhero outfits.
The Fortnite collaboration event with My Hero Academia arrives on Dec. 16.