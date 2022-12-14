'Fortnite' Goes Plus Ultra With a 'My Hero Academia' Collab — Here's Everything We Know

Fortnite is going beyond with a collaboration with the popular series, My Hero Academia. The ongoing show follows a boy named Izuku "Deku" Midoriya who strives to become a great superhero in a society of superpowered individuals. To this end, he attends the prestigious UA Academy alongside other young hero hopefuls.

MHA is known for its intense fights scenes and flashy and stylish animation, making it a perfect fit for Fortnite. Here's what we know about the skins that will be in the collab.