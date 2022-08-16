'Fortnite' Is Officially Crossing Over With the 'Dragon Ball' Franchise
The power level of the latest Fortnite collaboration is over 9000! The popular battle royale title from Epic Games is welcoming the world-renowned Dragon Ball franchise with an all-new crossover. The new month-long campaign features all sorts of Easter eggs, events, locations, and even skins to deck out your character with. A whole new collection of rewards and event-exclusive items are now available to Fortnite players, and we've got the deets on all of it.
Dragon Ball fans playing Fortnite will want to play as Goku or Vegeta in the game. With new skins for players to pick up, you'll soon be able to live out your highly-specific Fortnite x Dragon Ball-related dreams! Here's how to get the new skins and what there is to know about the new event.
Here's how to get the new 'Dragon Ball' skins in 'Fortnite.'
The popular free-to-play battle royale game puts up to 100 players together to see who can be the last one standing. That provides the perfect setting for a crossover with the Dragon Ball series. The massively successful anime series follows Son Goku and his fellow martial arts-oriented Z-Fighters as they train hard and protect the universe from untold threats.
The historic anime franchise has expanded to film, video games, and episodic sequels.
Now, players will get the chance to take their favorite Z-Fighter to the world of Fortnite with all new skins. Players can get their hands on a Goku skin (with Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan Blue, and Ultra Instinct variants), a Vegeta skin with alt colors, a Bulma skin with a lab coat alt, and a Beerus skin based on Goku's omnipotent feline frenemy who debuted in the 2013 film, Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods. These skins also come with various emotes.
If you want to get them, you'll have to shell out the V-Bucks. Each bundle of skins costs 2,300 V-Bucks each. You can also buy skins individually for slightly cheaper. Players can also purchase exclusive items like Goku's Flying Nimbus and Power Pole.
If you're running low on V-Bucks, it might be time to hit the Battle Pass or crack open that wallet.
Skins aren't the only thing that comes with the new collab. A new event page in Fortnite tracks your Power Level and allows you to earn up to seven Dragon Balls to unlock special rewards. You can increase your Power Level by completing seven specific quests in the game. Players can also participate in 1-on-1 Versus Board battles to test their skills.
In Battle Royale games, you can visit Dragon Ball Adventure Island. You can even pick up a Kamehameha item to launch an energy beam at your enemies.
Looking to just chill instead? Players can ride to Vysena Studios and relax in-game by watching episodes of Dragon Ball Super with other gamers.
The Dragon Ball collaboration in Fortnite will last until Aug. 30.