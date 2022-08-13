UFOs Have Hit 'Fortnite' — Where to Find the Flying Saucers
Wild Week 1 has officially hit Fortnite, and with it comes some competitive flying objects for players to use in battles to give them the upper hand whenever possible. UFOs are officially back in the game for Season 3, bringing with it Impulse Grenades to throw at other players. While many believed that the aliens would also be joining the game along with the UFOs, they have yet to be found — though it's possible they'll make an appearance at a later date.
These flying saucers are particularly helpful if you want to move objects (or opponents) across the map, but they're only available for a limited time. Here's a breakdown of the current spawn locations for the UFOs — and why you'll want to get to them before your enemy does.
What are UFOs used for?
UFOs are a flying vehicle in Fortnite. While there are plenty of different vehicles you can use to navigate around the map, these ones are particularly useful as they not only allow you to travel large distances across the map quickly and efficiently, but you can also abduct opponents and objects and take them with you for up to 30 seconds worth of distance.
Where can you find the flying saucers in 'Fortnite'? UFO spawn locations.
If you're looking to snatch up one of these flying vehicles while they're available in the game, there are six different locations across the map where you'll be able to locate them — but be wary, because it's likely there will be others in the same match gunning for the UFOs, so you may have to battle it out to secure one.
One spawn location for the flying saucers is just northwest of the Sleepy Sound. It should be on the left side of the path traveling in that direction when you go to look for it.
Another UFO can be found in the bend of the south side of the lake across from Logjam Lotus. While Logjam Lotus is the closest point of interest to this one, you may want to travel northeast from the Rave Cave instead if you don't want to have to cross the expanse of the lake.
If you travel northeast of the Greasy Grove, there's another UFO spawn point located on the edge of a cliff.
Starting at the Daily Bugle, travel south/southeast toward the water to find another spawn point. This one will be just past the winding road but before the beach.
Another spawn point is just south of the Joneses. Start at that point of interest and travel south until you find the UFO.
Lastly, you can find another UFO in the center of Chonker's Speedway. It's at the top of a ledge in the middle of the left loop of the racetrack.
The UFOs will only be available in Fortnite for the weekend, so if you want a chance to pilot a flying saucer and abduct your enemies while in battle, now is your chance to live out your alien dreams before the vehicle is put back in the vault.