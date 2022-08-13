UFOs Have Hit 'Fortnite' — Where to Find the Flying Saucers

If you're looking to snatch up one of these flying vehicles while they're available in the game, there are six different locations across the map where you'll be able to locate them — but be wary, because it's likely there will be others in the same match gunning for the UFOs, so you may have to battle it out to secure one.

One spawn location for the flying saucers is just northwest of the Sleepy Sound. It should be on the left side of the path traveling in that direction when you go to look for it.