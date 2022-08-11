Get Ready, 'Dragon Ball Z' Fans — Goku and His Pals Are Coming to 'Fortnite'

A few short days later, more data mining revealed that Goku, Vegeta & Beerus are confirmed as skins in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration, along with a fourth unnamed skin is likely to be a female character.

Then, on Aug. 11, 2022, Epic Games finally shared their first official teaser of the Dragon Ball Z collaboration. Their post contained a golden silhouette of the mythical dragon from the show alongside the caption, "Speak. Name your wish … 8.16.2022."