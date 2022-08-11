Get Ready, 'Dragon Ball Z' Fans — Goku and His Pals Are Coming to 'Fortnite'
It goes without saying that Fortnite is the proverbial king of video game collaborations. From world-famous musicians to high-end designer brands, the video game has expertly cultivated a universe where quite literally anyone can join in and play. That ethos is precisely why Fortnite is able to pull off enlisting so many eclectic collaborators, and its next rumored one is no different.
Well, get ready anime fans, as Fortnite is taking one of the most storied Japanese animated television series' ever and having its characters jump from the Battle Bus. Indeed, Dragon Ball Z is the next famous name to get the Fortnite treatment, and fans are already eager to get their hands on Goku in battle. With that being said, when is Goku actually coming to Fortnite? Let's unpack all of the known details.
When is Goku coming to 'Fortnite'?
The devil works hard, but Fortnite data miners work harder. Before Epic Games could even get a single tweet off about their forthcoming collaboration, users online already ascertained the release date for Dragon Ball Z X Fortnite: Aug. 16, 2022. Fortnite leaker Shiina first shared images of what appeared to be a logo used in Dragon Ball Z appearing in the Fortnite game files on July 6, 2022.
A few short days later, more data mining revealed that Goku, Vegeta & Beerus are confirmed as skins in the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collaboration, along with a fourth unnamed skin is likely to be a female character.
Then, on Aug. 11, 2022, Epic Games finally shared their first official teaser of the Dragon Ball Z collaboration. Their post contained a golden silhouette of the mythical dragon from the show alongside the caption, "Speak. Name your wish … 8.16.2022."
The timing of this all makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to make its North American film debut on Aug. 18, 2022. On top of that, the popular video game Dragon Ball FighterZ was just teased with an upgrade for next-generation consoles, something fans have been pining after for some time.
Summer may be starting to come to an end, but in the world of Dragon Ball Z, things seem to just be heating up.